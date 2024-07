Facebook and Instagram crack down on anti-semitism

SAN FRANCISCO, United States (AFP) — Meta on Tuesday said it will start removing posts that label Jews “Zionists” and target them for harm.

The latest update to Meta’s policy regarding use of the word “Zionist” comes as the tech titan behind Facebook and Instagram strives to balance free speech with hateful attacks on Jews.

“We will now remove content that targets ‘Zionists’ with dehumanizing comparisons, calls for harm, or denials of existence on the basis that ‘Zionist’ in those instances often appears to be a proxy for Jewish or Israeli people,” Meta said in a blog post.

The change expands on Meta’s approach of treating the reference as hate speech when it is used along with antisemitic imagery or clearly references the Jewish people.

Meta said it will remove content attacking “Zionists” when — rather than being tied to that political movement — it is pegged to antisemitic stereotypes such as claims they run the world or control the media.