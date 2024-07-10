Emirates appoints new cargo manager for Phl

Emirates has recently announced the appointment of Jassem Al Mulla, as its new cargo manager in the Philippines. In this new role, Jassem will oversee Emirates’ cargo operations in the country, helping to fuel the local economy by developing the cargo sector, with a particular focus on the growing micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) sectors.

Jassem has held several key positions across Emirates’ operations and brings a wealth of experience to the role. He first joined Emirates in 2009 as part of the UAE National program in IT. One of his greatest achievements was taking part in the development of the Emirates Group Safety application, which has helped the company streamline its security strategy across its network.

Prior to taking the helm of cargo operations in the Philippines, Jassem served as cargo manager in both Morocco and Jordan. Jassem's tenure underscores Emirates' commitment to fostering talent from within the organization and promoting individuals with proven track records of excellence and leadership.

Commenting on his new role, Jassem said, “It is an exciting time for cargo in the Philippines. With the country’s ongoing investment in improving the logistics infrastructure along with the growing demand for local exports, we are seeing an increased demand for specialized air cargo services and connectivity to key markets. I look forward to working with the local team to ensure Emirates SkyCargo helps maintain the country’s momentum post-pandemic, supporting local businesses export their goods across the globe.”

The Philippines is a key market on Emirates SkyCargo’s vast global network, uplifting key commodities such as fresh fruits and vegetables as well as a growing demand for garments and electronics.