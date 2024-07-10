DoLE’s top frontline services bared

Among the top frontline services availed of the Labor department’s clients last year were related to occupational safety and health permits, employment of foreign nationals, and livelihood assistance applications.

The Department of Labor and Employment’s (DoLE) Client Satisfaction Measurement Report for 2023 showed that the top five key frontline services based on the number of clients served are: Issuance of letter of approval/disapproval of Construction Safety and Health Program application; application for Alien Employment Permit (new/renewal); registration of establishment under Rule 1020 of the Occupational Safety and Health Standards; application for livelihood project assistance; and conduct of Technical Safety Inspection for the Issuance of Permit to Operate Mechanical Installation/Certificate of Electrical Inspection.

The DoLE Calabarzon has served the highest number of clients in terms of issuance of letters of approval/disapproval of Construction Safety and Health Program applications with 13,828 clients, and conduct of Technical Safety Inspection for the Issuance of Permit to Operate Mechanical Installation/Certificate of Electrical Inspection with 8,533 clients.

Meanwhile, the DoLE National Capital Region has served the highest number of clients in terms of Alien Employment Permit applications with 57,460 clients, registration of establishment under Rule 1020 of the Occupational Safety and Health Standards with 8,247 clients, and application for livelihood project assistance with 7,542 clients.

Overall, the DoLE’s delivery of frontline services received an “outstanding” rating or a 99.72 percent client satisfaction rating from 166,667 clients who responded to the survey last year.