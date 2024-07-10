DOJ spox reveals Remulla’s return to official duties

After almost four months of absence in his office, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla will return today on his official duties as he is in good health and on track to recovery after his heart bypass surgery last year.

This was revealed by Justice Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Mico Clavano as he assured the public on Wednesday that Remulla is in good health and will return to office.

“His health is good. Recovery is on the uptick after his doctors asked him to go on a strict diet in order to lose weight,” Clavano said in a message to reporters.

The spokesperson of the DOJ also provided a photo of Remulla alongside President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin during the signing of the 2024 National Prosecution Service (DOJ-NPS) Rules on Preliminary Investigations and Inquest Proceedings at Malacañan Palace on Wednesday.

He also revealed that Remulla would attend the signing of a memorandum of agreement with representatives from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) on Thursday.

Remulla was out of the public eye for several months after he experienced complications from his heart bypass surgery.

The DOJ said he had been working from home since March when he was last scene presiding a press conference.