DINGDONG FULLY SUPPORTS MARIAN’S ‘BALOTA’ MOVIE

Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera are definitely one of the entertainment industry’s most beautiful couples at present. In the recently concluded Eddys, the movie Rewind, where Dingdong and Marian played the leads, was awarded the Box Office Hero Award for bringing back audiences to local films.

Dingdong thanked everyone who made the film what it is today.

“Para sa amin po never-ending gratitude para sa lahat ng bumubuo ng Rewind, sa creators, sa lahat ng nakasama namin lalo na syempre sa mga manonood (For us, it’s never-ending gratitude to everyone involved in Rewind — to the creators, to everyone who worked with us, especially to the audience),” Dingdong said.

Marian Rivera gave an update on her much-talked-about Cinemalaya movie Balota, which is now in the post-production stage.

“Actually, very excited talaga ako. Wala ako bukambibig sa asawa ko, sa family ko kundi excited na ako mapanood ang pelikula (Actually, I’m really excited. I can’t stop talking about it to my husband and my family, but I’m really excited to watch the movie),” Marian said.

Dingdong fully supports his wife’s very promising project and admits that he himself is a big fan of Marian’s work.

“Hindi ko pa napapanood ang full movie pero based sa pictures at short clips na pinakita nya, alam kong magiging kakaibang Marian. I’m also a fan of my wife’s work at isa sa inaabangan ko sa kanya ay yung makakita ako ng kakaibang portrayal mula sa kanya dahil nakikita natin talaga ang transformation pero ang mahalaga sa akin yung feeling na kinukwento nya sa akin kapag umuuwi sya and, as an artist, she feels very fulfilled (I haven’t watched the full movie yet, but based on the pictures and short clips she showed, I know Marian will be portraying something unique. I’m also a fan of my wife’s work, and one thing I look forward to is seeing her deliver a distinct portrayal because we really see the transformation, but what matters most to me is the feeling she shares when she comes home and, as an artist, she feels very fulfilled),” Dingdong said.

Marian shared that the film also gave her artistic fulfillment.

