Comelec chief asks AMLC to probe bribery allegations

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairperson George Garcia on Wednesday asked the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) to probe the allegations that he was accepting bribes from a South Korean firm through offshore banks.

In a letter addressed to AMLC Director Matthew David, Garcia said he executed a Waiver of Secrecy of Bank Deposits and an Affidavit of Denial to authorize the committee to open and investigate the bank accounts allegedly under his name.

“I am writing to formally request the AMLC to conduct a full and thorough investigation into the baseless and defamatory allegations that have been circulating against me,” Garcia wrote.

On Tuesday, Sagip partylist Rep. Rodante Marcoleta alleged that at least P1 billion worth of funds were transferred from South Korean-based banks to 49 offshore accounts supposedly linked to Garcia.

Garcia said the allegations further claimed that he holds numerous bank accounts across various banks in Singapore, North America, China, and the Caribbean.

On 8 July, Garcia asked the National Bureau of Investigation to investigate the allegations.

“Given the potential implications of these allegations on the integrity and independence of the Commission on Elections and the electoral process, I urge the AMLC to prioritize this investigation,” he continued.

“The public's trust in our democratic institutions is paramount, and there is an urgent need for the public to be informed of the outcome of this investigation. It is vital that this matter is resolved swiftly to maintain public confidence and ensure the integrity of our electoral system,” he added.