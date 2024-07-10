Collaboration vs illegal drug smuggling

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and one of Cebu’s largest cargo logistics company signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) in the fight against drug smuggling and transport of dangerous drugs and materials.

The MoA said PDEA and Alin Cargo Express Corporation agreed to work together to help prevent smuggling, and transportation, or trans-shipment of dangerous drugs or controlled precursors and essential chemicals, including instruments, and equipment used in the administration and manufacture of illegal drugs.

Alin Cargo has an obligation to promptly report to PDEA packages, cargoes, mails, and parcels suspected to be containing dangerous drugs or controlled precursors and essential chemicals.

“The endeavor to rid the society of the menace the dangerous drugs problem may be realized through, among others, the steadfast and impermeable coordination and cooperation between PDEA and ALIN Cargo in putting an end to the snuggling, transportation, or transshipment of dangerous drugs or controlled precursors and essential chemicals as well as instruments, paraphernalia, apparatuses, and equipment used in the administration and manufacture of the same,” the MoA reads.

The MoA was signed by PDEA director general Undersecretary Moro Virgilio Lazo, the chairman and chief executive officer of Alin Cargo Express Israel Alin, and Atty. Ramy Armenion, Alin Cargo managing director.

“The contracting parties hereby agree and jointly undertake to closely coordinate and render mutual assistance to the fullest extent with each other in the continuation and further enhancement of the organized and systematic implementation of their respective mandates,” the MoA added.

There is a need to monitor and if warranted by circumstances, in coordination with ALIN Cargo, inspect all cargoes, parcels and mails in their offices, which appear from the package and address itself to be a possible importation of dangerous drugs and/or controlled precursors and essential chemicals.

Both parties agreed to continuously consult with each other by way of periodic meetings, dialogues, and workshops with end-view of improving the partnership to integrate efforts to combat the said transport of illegal packages.

PDEA will establish a comprehensive information collection plan that shall enable the contracting parties to obtain information on illegal drugs activities from sources at all levels.