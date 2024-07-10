‘CAN’T BUY ME LOVE,’ ‘LINLANG’ NOW AVAILABLE ON YOUTUBE IN U.S. AND CANADA

Kapamilyas in the United States and Canada can now enjoy binge-watching their favorite shows as Can’t Buy Me Love and Linlang are now streaming on the ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

The kilig and gigil fever that Kapamilyas rave about in the two-hit series makes its way to North America for free for the first time where viewers can enjoy on-demand access of its full episodes.

Can’t Buy Me Love and Linlang captivated audiences as they recently concluded their successful airing on primetime and both shows made waves online for their intriguing plots and viral scenes.

In the romantic-comedy series Can’t Buy Me Love starring Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, the phenomenal Gen Z superstars play characters that get entangled in a complicated romantic relationship that all started with a kidnap-for-ransom situation.

On the other hand, Linlang, starring JM De Guzman, Paulo Avelino and Kim Chiu, tells a twisted story of revenge and infidelity about a washed-up boxer uncovering his wife’s affair with his own brother.