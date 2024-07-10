Bong Go provides support to indigent groups in Davao City

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go sent his Malasakit Team to Davao City on Tuesday, 9 July, to help ease the adverse impacts of the economic challenges on indigent groups.

Go’s Malasakit Team conducted an activity at Barangay 40-D Covered Court for 830 indigents. The beneficiaries received shirts, vitamins, volleyballs, and basketballs. There were also select recipients of shoes, a watch, and a mobile phone.

In his message, Go commended the local officials of the city for their untiring service to their constituents during challenges.

“Salamat po sa lahat ng tumulong. Salamat sa mga frontliners. Salamat sa mga local officials na tumulong. Alam kong pare-parehas tayo na ang bisyo ay magserbisyo kaya naman huwag n'yo pong pabayaan ang ating mga kababayang mahihirap,” expressed Go.

“Mga kababayan ko, kaunting tiis lang po. Alam kong nahihirapan po kayo. Subalit kayo po ang nagbibigay lakas sa amin na magserbisyo pa lalo sa abot ng aming makakaya para malampasan po natin ang mga krisis na ating kinakaharap,” he said.

Meanwhile, in collaboration with Barangay Captain Felizardo Villacampa, the beneficiaries also received financial assistance from the national government.

As he continues to advocate for quality health care, Go, who also serves as the Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, encouraged those with health concerns, as well as their family members, to visit the Malasakit Center located at Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC), if they may need medical-related assistance from the government.

Under Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, qualified public hospitals can house Malasakit Centers to streamline access to medical assistance programs of the government and remove the burden on indigent patients who often travel to various agencies and offices to seek help.

“Mga kababayan ko, mayroon na ho tayong 165 na Malasakit Center sa buong Pilipinas na handang tumulong po sa inyo. Ang Malasakit Center po ay one-stop shop, nasa loob na ho ng hospital 'yung apat na ahensya ng gobyerno - PhilHealth, PCSO, DOH, DSWD at handang tumulong po sa inyo na mabayaran ang inyong hospital bills,” Go explained.