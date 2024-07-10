Baltazar debut still uncertain

Presumptive top overall pick Justine Baltazar might not immediately suit up with the team that will select him in the coming Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Rookie Draft.

The 6-foot-7 De La Salle University product remains under contract with the Pampanga Giant Lanterns in the ongoing 2024 Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

This means that he will only be available by early December if the Giant Lanters make it all the way to the championship round.

But Baltazar said the decision rests in the hands of Pampanga Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda.

“I’ll just wait for the decision of Gov (Pineda),” Baltazar said on Wednesday during the start of the PBA Draft Combine at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

“He told me that I’ll need to finish my contract with them in the MPBL,” the Mabalacat, Pampanga native said.

Baltazar is expected to be selected as the No. 1 pick of Converge in the Draft on Sunday at the Glorietta Activity Center in Makati City.

If Baltazar goes to the FiberXers, owned by businessman Dennis Uy and known ally of the Pinedas, he will be reunited with former college coach Aldin Ayo.

Baltazar helped the Green Archers win the University Athletic Association of the Philippines in 2016.

The 27-year-old forward, who was named MPBL Season and Finals Most Valuable Player last year, will be a great help for Converge if selected.

Baltazar is averaging 14.5 points, 14.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.0 blocks in 16 games with the Giant Lanterns, who currently sit at No. 2 in the MPBL standings.

After two seasons in the MPBL, including a championship conquest, Baltazar said he has regained his confidence to join the Draft.

Two years ago, he pulled out of the Draft to sign with Japan B.League squad Hiroshima Dragonflies but only saw limited action.

“I was not healthy last year. I wasn’t able to play overseas. I got my confidence playing in the MPBL and I’m slowly getting my game back. It’s always been my plan to join the Draft when I’m ready,” Baltazar said.

He, however, is brushing aside talks of him getting selected No. 1.

“Let’s see in the Draft on 14 July,” Baltazar said.