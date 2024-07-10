900 disadvantaged youths get jobs — DoLE

Some 900 disadvantaged youth aiming to pursue their studies are expected to benefit from the Special Program for Employment of Students (SPES), the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) said Wednesday.

This after the DoLE and Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC) signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) on 4 July to enhance the program’s implementation.

Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said the collaboration is aligned with the government’s jobs generation agenda under Philippine Labor and Employment Plan 2023-2028 and the outcomes of the recently concluded 2024 National Employment Summit.

He stressed the importance of promoting youth employability through education and training aligned with industry requirements with the support of private sector employers.

A total of 18,354 students were given temporary employment through the SPES from January to June this year, according to Laguesma.

He said the number is expected to increase under the strengthened partnership with JFC.

Laguesma said that through the training and internship, beneficiaries gain hands-on experience in real world environments, industry specific skills, professional development and mentorship.

“This practical exposure equips them with industry specific knowledge and skills essential for today’s job market,” he added.

“When we invest in our youth, especially those in the marginalized and vulnerable sectors, we provide them with the tools and the support they need to reach their full potential,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Ruth B. Angeles, chief human resources officer of JFC Philippines, stressed the company’s vision of contributing to nation building through meaningful employment, especially of less privileged students.

Angeles assured that SPES beneficiaries will be in “good hands” as signified by the attendance of the human resource heads of the corporation’s various brands at the MoA signing.

The SPES is a youth employment-bridging program aimed at providing short term employment to poor students, out-of-school youth, and dependents of displaced or would-be displaced workers during school breaks to augment the family’s income and ensure that beneficiaries can pursue their education.