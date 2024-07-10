900 disadvantaged youth to benefit from SPES — DOLE

About 900 disadvantaged youth aiming to pursue their studies are expected to benefit from Special Program for Empoyment of Students (SPES), the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said Wednesday.

This, after the Labor department and Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC) signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) on the program’s enhanced implementation on 4 July.

DOLE Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said the collaboration is aligned with the government’s job generation agenda under the Philippine Labor and Employment Plan 2023-2028 and the outcomes of the recently concluded 2024 National Employment Summit.

He also stressed the importance of promoting youth employability through education and training aligned with industry requirements through the support of private sector employers.

A total of 18,354 students were provided temporary employment through SPES from January to June this year, according to Laguesma.

He added that the number is still expected to increase with the strengthened partnership with JFC.

Laguesma said through the training and internship, beneficiaries gain hands-on experience in real-world environments, industry-specific skills, professional development, and mentorship.

“This practical exposure equips them with industry-specific knowledge and skills essential for today’s job market,” Laguesma said.

“When we invest in our youth, especially those in the marginalized and vulnerable sectors, we provide them with the tools and the support they need to reach their full potential,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ruth B. Angeles, chief human resources officer of JFC Philippines, said the company’s vision of contributing to nation-building through meaningful employment, especially for less privileged students.

Angeles assured that SPES beneficiaries will be in “good hands” as signified by the attendance of the human resource heads of the corporation’s various brands during the MOA signing.

SPES is a youth employment-bridging program aimed at providing short-term employment to poor students, out-of-school youths, and dependents of displaced or would-be displaced workers during school breaks to augment the family’s income and ensure that beneficiaries can pursue their education.