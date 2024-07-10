4 cybercrime syndicate members fall

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested four members of the so-called “Blood Security Hackers” in an entrapment operation in Tagaytay City, Cavite.

The raid was in consonance with the directive of NBI Director Jaime B. Santiago to intensify the campaign against cybercrime.

Operatives of NBI-Cybercrime Division (NBI-CCD) arrested Eden Glaenn Petilo, Carlo Reyna, John Kenneth Macarampat, and Leonel Obina in an entrapment operation for violation of Section 26 paragraph (b) (Unauthorized processing of personal sensitive information) and Section 29 (Unauthorized Access or Intentional Breach) of the Data Privacy Act (RA 10173); Section 5 (b) (Attempt in the Commission of Cybercrime) and Section 4 (a) 1 (Access of the whole or any part of a computer system without right) of the Cybercrime Prevention Act (RA 10175).

The operation stemmed from the recent incidents involving multiple unauthorized breaches of government websites.

Information received by the NBI-CCD revealed that a certain individual or group may be responsible for cyber intrusions including but not limited to the Commission on Elections and Sky Cable Data and that such data are being offered for sale.

The NBI-CCD immediately conducted a surveillance operation, which revealed that the cybercrime group “Blood Security Hackers” was responsible for the recent cyber intrusions. Subsequently, the operatives were able to engage the subjects to buy numerous amount of data, which came from the data breach of Sky Cable containing subscribers’ information.

On 9 July, the operatives of NBI-CCD hatched the entrapment operation, which resulted in the arrest of the suspect who were arrested upon receiving the marked money used as payment for the purchase of the data breaches.