11 more shabu packages found in Pangasinan

CAMP BGEN OSCAR M FLORENDO, La Union — Police authorities are facing a blank wall on the series of resurgence of shabu recovered along the coastal areas of Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte and the latest in Pangasinan with the retrieval Tuesday by residents of 11 more packages of illegal drugs in the coastal town of Agno, Pangasinan.

“In fact, we still have no idea where these shabu originated and we are still investigating it,” said a police officer Lt. Reynald Ramos, deputy chief of police of San Juan, Ilocos Sur where the big bulk of shabu were recovered.

According to Col. Benigno Sumawang, regional information officer, last 9 July, residents of Agno, Pangasinan, discovered and reported additional packages of suspected shabu along the shoreline of Barangay Gayusan.

Sumawang said the recovery of the shabu, included nine vacuum-sealed aqua blue plastic packs, one opened transparent plastic pack, and one opened aqua blue plastic pack, all containing a white crystalline substance suspected of being shabu.

The discovery came after residents initially found a gray sack floating near the rocky shoreline on 16 June, containing several aqua blue packs labeled with foreign characters and “CZ.” After seeing an informative leaflet about a similar recovered plastic pack containing illegal drugs, one of the witnesses sought assistance from a barangay kagawad of Barangay Baruan to verify their previous discovery.

On 9 July 2024, they revisited the location and recovered the additional suspected shabu packages,” reported Sumawang.

The latest recovery of shabu brought to more than P700 million more or less the amount of illegal drugs recovered by the community mostly fishermen from Ilocos Sur.