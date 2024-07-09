Zambo firecracker blast injures 30

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Nineteen uniformed men and 11 civilians were injured, five of them in critical condition when tons of confiscated firecrackers prematurely exploded at an old Philippine Marine firing range in Barangay Cabatangan this city, shattering window glasses and door glass of premier commercial establishments including its airport.

Police Regional Office for Zamboanga Peninsula (PRO-9) director P/Brig. Gen Bowenn Joey M. Masauding said yesterday the explosion occurred at an old Philippine Marine firing range approximately 100 meters from the Barangay Hall of Cabatangan at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Masauding said joint elements of the Regional Explosive and Canine Unit 9 (RECU-9) 9 were about to dispose of confiscated firecrackers during an explosion at Barangay Tetuan in this city last 29 June when it prematurely exploded.

The explosion shook the ground and was heard at a distance of 20 kilometers away from the blast site, sending most residents in this city into a mild panic.

Engr. Allan Labayog Region 9 head of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) based in this city said the explosion was recorded as intensity 2 in the Richter scale and was felt a 5-kilometer distance away from the blast site.

The explosion shattered window glass panes of houses and establishments and damaged the door glass of a premier hotel in this city, it was observed.

The explosion also destroyed the facilities of the 54th Engineer “Sarangay” Brigade of the Philippine Army which was located near the explosion site.

Minimal damage was reported at the Zamboanga International Airport which was located some two kilometers away, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.

CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio stated that normal operations resumed following the incident and that no passengers were harmed or flights were affected or delayed following a thorough inspection by a joint team from the Regional Explosive and Canine Unit 9 and CAAP officials.

Masauding identified the five critically wounded as

P/MSg. Raymond Herochi:

P/CMS Delilah Zamora and Pat Steve Sta. Esteban, all members of the Philippine National Police (PNP): PO3 Alrick Zar Enriquez of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and FO3 Saud Mubin Ammad of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

Those who suffered minor injuries were P/Cpl Shaider Delos Reyes: P/CMS Elton Taluban and P/Cpl Richie Bob Guadlo, all members of the PNP: SN1 Clifford Balad and PO3 Miljohn Kipkip (PCG); SFO2 Rica dela Cruz: FO1 Claire Ann Alvarado: FO1 Joel Espinosa and FO1 Zedrick Nebab (BFP): Cpl Arvin Paul Alano; MSgt Fernando Arenas; SSg Martin Milmar; SSgt Ferdy Orong and SSg Johny Recto (PM).

The wounded uniformed personnel and civilians were immediately transported to the different hospitals for treatment of their wounds, Masauding said.

The names of the 11 civilians who were listed as wounded and are now confined at the different hospitals in this city were not made available to the Daily Tribune by the authorities here.