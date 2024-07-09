Xian Gaza pens scathing open letter to BINI members

Pambansang Marites Xian Gaza caused a stir on social media after taking a swipe at the now-popular girl group BINI through an open letter.
On his Facebook account, Gaza took a jab at the group for not being ready to handle their newfound success. This comes right on the heels of two BINI members’ request for respect for their personal space.
“Ilang taon kayong naghahangad sumikat pero walang pumapansin sa inyo. Ngayong 2024 lang kayo nakakuha ng matinding break tapos magrereklamo na agad kayo kasi dinudumog kayo ng mga fans habang nasa pampublikong lugar? (For years, you’ve been aspiring to become famous but no one noticed you. Now in 2024, you finally got a big break and yet you’re already complaining because fans are flocking to you in public places?” he initially said.
He acknowledged that the group is now a popular public figure, which is why fans get starstruck.
“Kung gusto niyo pala ng personal space at privacy eh huwag kayong tumambay sa labas (If you want personal space and privacy, then don’t hang out outside),” he said, noting that they should adjust to their newfound fame.
“Imagine, papunta palang kayo sa peak ng inyong mga karera tapos mag-aattitude na kayo ng ganyan? (You’re just on your way to the peak of your careers and you’re already acting like that)?” he added.
Having ventured into showbiz, Gaza told the group to stand by what they were doing. While he acknowledged the importance of personal space for Generation Z, he feels that it doesn’t work that way.
“Being a famous personality comes with great responsibility, that’s why ‘yung mga sikat na Pilipino na gusto ng tahimik na buhay eh nag-migrate na lang sa abroad (That’s why Filipino celebrities who want a quiet life just migrate abroad,” he intoned.
Is BarDa a favorite guest on ‘It’s Showtime?’
Netizens have noticed that the on-screen tandem of Barbie Forteza and David Licauco has become a favorite guest on It’s Showtime.
Forteza and Licauco appeared on the noontime show to promote their movie, That Kind of Love.
Netizens have also noticed that Forteza is always in high spirits when she guests on the show.
“Favorite talaga ng It’s Showtime si Barbie ang dalas dalas nya (Barbie is It’s Showtime favorite, she’s frequently there).
“Taas nang energy ni Barbie (Barbie’s energy level is high).”
“Ang saya talaga si Barbie kpg guest sa its showtime. love it (Barbie is really happy whenever she’s a guest on It’s Showtime).
Diner receives passes to Xian Lim’s movie
In one Facebook post, a guy shared that he received 10 movie passes after paying his bill at a restaurant.
The movie tickets were Xian Lim’s directorial debut.
“So kumain kami kanina dito sa mega. Tapus nung pagbigay ng receipt may inabot na movie tickets. Feel ko wala masyado nanunuod kaya may pa free tickets at 10 pcs to ha (So we ate here at Mega earlier. Then when they gave the receipt, they handed over movie tickets. I feel like not many people are watching, so they’re giving out free tickets and these are 10 pieces),” the guy said in his caption about the tickets.