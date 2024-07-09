Xian Gaza pens scathing open letter to BINI members

Pambansang Marites Xian Gaza caused a stir on social media after taking a swipe at the now-popular girl group BINI through an open letter.

On his Facebook account, Gaza took a jab at the group for not being ready to handle their newfound success. This comes right on the heels of two BINI members’ request for respect for their personal space.

“Ilang taon kayong naghahangad sumikat pero walang pumapansin sa inyo. Ngayong 2024 lang kayo nakakuha ng matinding break tapos magrereklamo na agad kayo kasi dinudumog kayo ng mga fans habang nasa pampublikong lugar? (For years, you’ve been aspiring to become famous but no one noticed you. Now in 2024, you finally got a big break and yet you’re already complaining because fans are flocking to you in public places?” he initially said.