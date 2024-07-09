Tamburini in motion

For his debut collection, creative director Matteo Tamburini unveils a new chapter for Tod’s, further contemporizing the brand’s ethos deeply rooted in Italian lifestyle and the excellence of product quality.

Following the Laboratori Ansaldo of Teatro alla Scala and the Pavilion of Contemporary Art, Tod’s selects one of Milan’s iconic settings as a backdrop for its Fall/Winter 2024-2025 fashion show: the depot of the historic Darsena trams, a symbol of the energy and movement that animate the city.

Tod’s has always epitomized the essence of Italian style: a natural, timeless elegance, relaxed formality, outstanding quality, and the pursuit of precious and sophisticated craftsmanship. The collection reinterprets the principles of saddle-making, through a deconstructed luxury that defines a new contemporary artisanal wisdom.