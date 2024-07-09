Tamburini in motion

For his debut collection, creative director Matteo Tamburini unveils a new chapter for Tod’s, further contemporizing the brand’s ethos deeply rooted in Italian lifestyle and the excellence of product quality.
Following the Laboratori Ansaldo of Teatro alla Scala and the Pavilion of Contemporary Art, Tod’s selects one of Milan’s iconic settings as a backdrop for its Fall/Winter 2024-2025 fashion show: the depot of the historic Darsena trams, a symbol of the energy and movement that animate the city.
Tod’s has always epitomized the essence of Italian style: a natural, timeless elegance, relaxed formality, outstanding quality, and the pursuit of precious and sophisticated craftsmanship. The collection reinterprets the principles of saddle-making, through a deconstructed luxury that defines a new contemporary artisanal wisdom.
Under the creative direction of Tamburini, the collection sees the duality between urban life and leisure, formal and informal, tradition and innovation characterized by essential and sophisticated pieces: the leather trench, the masculine coat in fabric or double-faced wool, the oversized field jacket, the wrapping cloak trimmed in leather. Tailored wool twill suits feature cigarette trousers with large turn-ups and collarless or single-breasted jackets borrowed from the male wardrobe. Cashmere or wool and silk knitwear layer cardigans upon cardigans, renewing the twin set concept.
The new distinctive feature of Tod’s footwear is a subtle metal band that reinterprets iconic models like the Gommino and the loafer. The Yorky version of the Gommino is enriched with thin leather fringes that create movement with every step. Motorcycle-inspired boots become feminine because of brushed leathers that enhance Italian craftsmanship.
Bags with deconstructed lines enhance precious shapes and materials. Tod’s heritage is renewed through the reinterpretation of the Di Bag Swing, in soft and precious leathers, with inverted handles on either side and oversized volumes and saddlery stitching.
Leather takes center stage in Tod’s story and in this collection, celebrating high-quality raw materials and its infinite processes. The collection palette favors the natural tones of leather and enhances the handmade finishes of craftsmanship.