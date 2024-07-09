Surrender, Abalos urges Quiboloy

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. issued a direct plea on Tuesday to Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo Quiboloy, urging him to surrender and face the multiple charges filed against him both in the Philippines and the United States.

Abalos emphasized the importance of Quiboloy considering the welfare of his vast following.

“I appeal to Pastor: Let us put an end to this. If you truly care for your followers, for your own sake, surrender now,” Abalos said.

He said that instead of evading the authorities, Quiboloy should face the allegations in court if he believes he is innocent.

“If you genuinely care about your followers, let us resolve this. The court has issued warrants for your arrest. Surrender and present your defense in court,” said the Department of the Interior and Local Government secretary.

Quiboloy, who founded the Kingdom of Jesus Christ and claims millions of followers worldwide, is facing charges under the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act (RA 7610) and the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act (RA 9208) in the Philippines.

In the United States, he was indicted on charges including conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking involving allegations of coercing young women into sexual servitude.

Abalos also criticized Quiboloy’s media network, Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI), known for its staunch support of the Duterte administration. He pointed to the network’s alleged role in spreading misinformation and intimidating critics.

Regarding SMNI’s selective defense of Quiboloy against the warrants issued by regional trial courts in Davao and Pasig, Abalos said, “It is true. The issue is they seem to speak only when convenient for them. Their position changes depending on the circumstances.”

Reward questioned

Recently, Abalos announced a P10-million reward from private donors for information leading to Quiboloy’s arrest.

Ferdinand Topacio, Quiboloy’s lead counsel, raised concerns about the ₱P10 million bounty for the arrest of Quiboloy. The reward, authorized by the DILG, has sparked controversy due to its source and the perceived discriminatory nature of the amount.

Topacio noted that rewards typically came from government funds, while this particular reward was reportedly sourced from private donations.

“Why have private funds entered the picture?” he asked. “Are there no public funds left?” He challenged Abalos to disclose the identities of the private donors, citing the public’s right to know.

“This award is also discriminatory,” he said. Compared to rewards in other criminal cases, he pointed out that the average bounty for similar crimes was significantly lower.

“Such a disproportionately high reward creates prejudice and undermines the presumption of innocence,” he said.

Quiboloy has denied

any wrongdoing

The controversy over the bounty has intensified public scrutiny into the motives behind it, raising questions about the government’s adherence to legal principles and equality before the law.

“This latest development is emblematic of a broader pattern of disregard for due process and the rule of law,” said Topacio, criticizing what he saw as an assault on Quiboloy’s rights and the integrity of the justice system.