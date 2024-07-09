Solon bares Comelec’s missteps ahead of 2025 polls

Sagip Partylist Rep. Rodante Marcoleta has bared multiple infractions allegedly committed by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) leading up to the 2025 mid-term elections.

Marcoleta highlighted Comelec’s controversial procurement of the Miru technology from South Korea, a decision that was extensively discussed at the last meeting of the House Committee on Suffrage and Electoral Reforms that was attended by Comelec officials.

In a press conference held at Seda Hotel in Vertis North on Tuesday, Marcoleta questioned the compliance of MuruSystems technology with the specifications outlined in the Philippine Automated Election Law. He said that the law mandates technologies to have a proven track record of successful implementation in previous foreign elections.

“The Automated Election Law explicitly states that the technology used must have demonstrated successful usage in previous international elections,” Marcoleta asserted.

He pointed to reported issues in countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, where 45 percent of voting centers reportedly faced operational problems.

Additionally, he highlighted significant technical glitches with the optical media readers used in Iraq, affecting 70 percent of voting stations during their elections.

Expressing serious concerns over the substantial P18 billion expenditure for the South Korean technology, Marcoleta raised doubts about the integrity and credibility of the upcoming automated elections. He referenced newspaper columnist Alex Magno’s persistent warnings about MiruSystem, describing him as “the lone voice in the wilderness.”

Marcoleta criticized Comelec’s perceived lack of transparency and accountability in addressing these concerns.

“No satisfactory answers were provided, which is deeply troubling,” he said, likening the Comelec’s response to being “as silent as a monument.”

Recently, the Supreme Court ruled that the Comelec had committed a “grave abuse of discretion” by disqualifying Smartmatic from the bidding for the 2025 mid-term elections without due process.

Despite this judicial decision, Comelec proceeded with its decision as an “operative act,” sidestepping standard competitive bidding processes.

Emphasizing the critical need to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process, Marcoleta recalled past challenges to the credibility of Philippine elections. He underscored the necessity for substantial improvements to the Miru technology before its deployment.

Further, Marcoleta detailed findings related to offshore bank accounts allegedly linked to transactions that could influence Philippine elections. He called on the media to assist in verifying these accounts, stressing the importance of transparency and accountability in electoral processes.

Marcoleta announced his intention to file a resolution for a House inquiry following the verification process. He highlighted international investigative reports scrutinizing MiruSystem’s performance in elections abroad, which cast doubt on its suitability for Philippine use.

Highlighting Miru’s controversial connections to Russian election technology and the potential geopolitical implications, Marcoleta warned of transparency issues in the Philippines’ electoral process. He emphasized public trust in democratic principles amid global concerns about electoral integrity.

“Filipinos’ trust in Western democratic norms versus skepticism of foreign influence underscores the electoral challenges,” Marcoleta said, urging Comelec to address these critical issues promptly and transparently.

Miru Systems assures fair polls

South Korean firm Miru Systems reiterated its commitment to ensuring a transparent, efficient, and fair 2025 election process in the Philippines.

In a statement, Miru Systems emphasized its dedication to providing “the best possible automated system that will meet the needs of the Filipino people.”

The company addressed recent false allegations circulating online, affirming its track record of acting in good faith and demonstrating the quality of its machines through public demonstrations. “We have proven our capacity to deliver all requirements on time,” Miru Systems stated, pledging continued transparency in fulfilling its responsibilities for the upcoming election.

Miru Systems highlighted its efforts to uphold transparency by providing comprehensive tours of its manufacturing plant in South Korea to Comelec officials, election watchdogs such as the National Citizens’ Movement for Free Elections and Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting, IT stakeholders, and members of the media.

In February, Comelec awarded Miru Systems the contract for the 2025 midterm elections’ vote-counting machines, valued at P17.9 billion —below the allocated budget of P18.8 billion. The agreement includes the provision of 110,000 automated counting machines, 104,345 ballot boxes, 2,200 consolidation and canvassing system servers/laptops and printers, as well as the printing of 73,851,934 ballots and related materials.