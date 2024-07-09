SCUTTLEBUTT

Grim cockpit tales

A tattletale who works in a fine-dining restaurant exposed a lawmaker as belonging to what the online “sabong” or cockfighting world calls “Group Alpha,” whose members feed off the hard-earned money of bettors.

“The lawmaker, among other members of Group Alpha, is earning huge dividends from online sabong, partnering with known gambling lord ‘A.A.’ With him in the group are governors, mayors, big hotel and resort owners, and colleagues in Congress. The size of the dividends at stake here is hard to imagine,” the informer said.

He added that betting in online sabong has shifted abroad after the crackdown on its operations in the country, which is the reason why Group Alpha members brushed off their worries over online sabong in the country being suspended.

The tell-all derby enthusiast maintained that the so-called purging (read: killing) of erring sentensyadors (cockpit referees) is true.

“Kapag nahuling nandadaya ang mga sentensyador, sinasako talaga at kinakatay (When the arena arbiters are caught cheating, they are immediately disposed of),” he said.

That’s the reason the whereabouts of some missing sabungeros remain unknown, he said.

Last year, the Philippine National Police reassured the missing cockfighting enthusiasts’ families and the nation that the investigation into the ballooning cases of sabungero abductions would continue until the truth is uncovered, which the tattletale doubts.