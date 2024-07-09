Pulong Duterte claps back at PBA Partylist lawmaker

Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte on Tuesday took a jab at a fellow Davaoeño, PBA Partylist Rep. Margarita Nograles, for apparently debunking his claims that his office received zero funds from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

"I have no reason to withhold what is meant for the people. In my few years as a congressman here in Davao, especially during the pandemic, everyone knows about the aid we distributed, which exceeded what the current administration provided, including my personal funds," Duterte told reporters in a Viber message.

Duterte's office in Davao City through a notice announced that the medical assistance for his constituents has been suspended purportedly due to a lack of funding from the DSWD.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Nograles dismissed Duterte's claim, saying if the DSWD had indeed no funds, her office wouldn't have managed to release its medical assistance, which was also financed by the department.

Nograles even called it "black propaganda" and "fake news," which was vehemently denied by Duterte.

Duterte said that he never claimed that DSWD lacked funds. Rather, he claimed that it is his office that DSWD has ceased to release funds.

"There is no black propaganda in that, Madam Congresswoman," said Duterte referring to Nograles.

"This is not fake news! You can verify it in the DSWD records themselves. It's clear now that there has been an exaggeration," he added.

Duterte suspected that funds intended for the public were being used for politics, which he deemed "detrimental" to the Filipino people.

"If we are to help, let's just help. Don't politicize this because it's hard on the people, and the election is still far off," Duterte lamented.