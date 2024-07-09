Powerhouse NU braces for SSL wars

With last year’s champion De La Salle University taking a leave of absence, all eyes will be on fancied National University (NU) as the 2024 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals unwraps today at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The reigning University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) champions Lady Bulldogs will have a big target on their backs when they march into action against a determined Enderun side at 12 p.m. in Pool A.

NU, which ruled the SSL’s centerpiece tournament Collegiate Preseason Championship for two straight years, will parade its championship core led by national team mainstays Bella Belen and Arah Panique.

Also seeing action for the Lady Bulldogs in the tournament backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Eurotel, Victory Liner and Mikasa are veterans Vange Alinsug, Sheena Toring, Erin Pangilinan, setter Lams Lamina and libero Shaira Jardio.

Belen and Panique will suit up in NU’s first two games before joining Alas Pilipinas in its Japan training camp. UAAP Finals Most Valuable Player Alyssa Solomon, however, will skip the competition to recuperate from an injury.

Meanwhile, squaring off at 9 a.m. are University of San Carlos and Letran in Pool D, facing off at 2 p.m. in Pool B are University of Santo Tomas and University of Batangas while Pool C squads University of Southern Philippines Foundation and Far Eastern University cap the first day of competition at 4 p.m.

Also participating in the tournament featuring the top three teams from the UAAP, National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and two of the best squads from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao are Xavier University-Northern Mindanao Selection in Pool A, Team SOCCSKSARGEN (Southern Mindanao Selection) in Pool B, NCAA champion College of Saint Benilde in Pool D and NCAA third placer Lyceum of the Philippines University in Pool C.

La Salle, which defeated Adamson University in the gold medal match last year, begged off from joining the tournament to rest its injury-riddled roster.

All teams play in a single round-robin group stage where the top two teams in each bracket will advance to the crossover knockout quarterfinals. The semifinals will also be played in a do-or-die affair.

The championship and battle for bronze are both best-of-three series. In case the title showdown ends in two games and the battle for third pairing is tied after Game 2, the bronze medal winner will be decided via FIVB tiebreak.

Games in the SSL National Invitationals, organized by Athletic Events and Sports Management Inc., are available via livestream on Smart Livestream and Puso Pilipinas and Solar Sports (cable).