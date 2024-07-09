PNP warns criminal raps possible against ‘coddlers’ of Quiboloy

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Marbil on Monday warned those coddling and hiding Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, may face charges for obstruction of Justice.

In a press conference at Camp Crame, Marbil said the PNP is already gathering witnesses to file cases against those obstructing justice amid the authorities’ serving of an arrest warrant to Quiboloy.

Marbil cited Presidential Decree 1829, which punishes individuals who “knowingly or willfully obstructs, impedes, frustrates or delays the apprehension of suspects and the investigation and prosecution of criminal cases.”

“That can be filed against those harboring or concealing or facilitating the escape of any person he knows or has reasonable grounds to believe or suspect has committed an offense under existing penal laws to prevent his arrest, prosecution, and conviction,” he noted.

Also, Marbil said the PNP is also looking into the possible liability of former President Rodrigo Duterte for publicly revealing that he is aware of where Quiboloy is hiding.

“We are looking for it. Any statement that relates to the whereabouts of the man is under study we are looking into applying the PD 1829 and we are just waiting for witnesses that what he said would warrant the execution of PD 1829,” he noted.

Last month, police personnel, including the elite Special Action Force troopers served arrest warrants at Quiboloy’s five properties in Davao province.

But Quiboloy and his co-accused were nowhere to be found in those properties.

During the raid in the Quiboloy’s Glory Mountain residence, six KOJC members allegedly attacked police authorities to prevent them from entering the property.

The KOJC members were charged with obstruction of justice.

The religious group, however, insisted the PNP’s procedure in arresting the fugitive preacher was “unlawful and unconstitutional.”

Bounty on Quiboloy, co-accused

On the other hand, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said several private individuals have offered a P10 million reward for anyone who can give information that would lead to the arrest of Quiboloy.

Abalos added that Quiboloy’s co-accused namely Crisente, Paulene, and Ingrid Canada, Sylvia Cemañes, and Jackielyn Roy has also P1 million bounty each.

He, meanwhile, refused to divulge the individuals who raised the reward money over frustration on Quiboloy’s case.

“Ayaw ipasabi yung pangalan nila but you know mga kaibigan eto po nangyari rito kaya meron kaming mga kaibigan na they are so frustrated about what’s happening right now at gusto makatulong kaya nagbigay ng reward ng P10 million,” said Abalos, urging Quiboloy to surrender and prove his innocence before the court.

Quiboloy, along with five others, faced charges for violating Republic Act 7610, also known as the Anti-Child Abuse Law, specifically the provision on sexual abuse of minors and maltreatment.

They are also charged with qualified human trafficking charges under Section 4 (a) of Republic Act 9208.