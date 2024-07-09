Phl’s medivac successful despite China’s interference

The Philippine Coast Guard on Tuesday confirmed that the China Coast Guard obstructed the country's joint military and coast guard medical evacuation of navy personnel stationed at BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea on 7 July.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, PCG spokesperson for the WPS, said the CCG deployed small vessels to harass the country’s humanitarian mission near the dilapidated military warship.

“The PCG swiftly deployed their vessels, BRP Cabra (MRRV-4409) and BRP Cape Engaño (MRRV-4411), to rendezvous with the Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB) of LS-57 in the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal,” he said.

“The PCG faced numerous obstructing and delaying maneuvers by CCG vessels, but they remained steadfast to their humanitarian mission and were able to complete the transfer of the sick personnel from the LS-57 RHIB to the PCG RHIB,” he added.

Tarriela described the presence of various CCG’s small vessels during the tactical operation as “threatening.”

Despite the CCG’s harassment, Tarriela said the PCG’s RHIB was able to return to the main PCG vessel “without further interruption.”

“The sick personnel was then provided with urgent medical attention. The personnel is now stable,” he added.

“The successful execution of this operation is a testament to the unwavering bravery, dedication and professionalism of the AFP and PCG,” Tarriela further stressed.

Tarriela noted that both AFP and PCG remain vigilant against China’s aggression in the WPS.

“As they continue to carry out their patriotic duties, they embody the true spirit of heroism in safeguarding our sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction in the West Philippine Sea,” he noted.