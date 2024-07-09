PBA hopefuls to go under microscope

Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) hopefuls get to show what they can bring to the table for potential interested teams in the two-day Draft Combine starting today at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

All 70 aspirants who declared for the Rookie Draft slated on 14 July in Glorietta in Makati are expected to show up for the 9 a.m. registration.

The rookies will undergo biometrics, various athletic tests and shooting drills.

All the prospects will be grouped into six teams and play 5-on-5 scrimmages in the afternoon of Day 1 and the whole of Day 2.

Top performers in the mini-tournament will be recognized with the Most Valuable Player and Mythical Team selection honors.

This year’s Draft is considered one of the deepest in years with top collegiate stars Justin Baltazar, RJ Abarrientos, CJ Cansino, Evan Nelle, Peter Alfaro, Sedrick Barefield, Mark Nonoy, Kai Ballungay, Caelan Tiongson, Jerom Lastimosa, Dave Ildefonso, Jonnel Policarpio and Ben Philips leading the newest crop of future PBA stars.

Converge will make the first overall selection.

Last year, Stephen Holt was chosen as No. 1 pick overall by Terrafirma. He currently leads the Rookie of the Year race.