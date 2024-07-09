Palawan declares 12 July as 'WPS Victory Day'

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — The Palawan provincial board approved Tuesday an ordinance that declares 12 July as "West Philippine Sea Victory Day."

The move celebrates the Philippines' legal victory over China's claims in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), as ruled by the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) on 12 July 2016.

Palawan Liga ng mga Barangay President and Board Member Ferdinand Zaballa, who authored the measure, stated during the session that the arbitration tribunal's decision is a "resounding affirmation" of the Philippines' sovereignty and sovereign rights in the WPS.

He said the country's victory should be commemorated each year to remind Palaweños and all Filipinos that the territory that China is claiming belongs to them and that this was affirmed by employing the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and its dispute settlement mechanism.

"The ruling definitively settled historic rights and maritime entitlements in the region, rejecting claims that exceeded the limits set by UNCLOS. It now stands as a pivotal part of international law," Zaballa stated in his privilege speech.

He emphasized the broader implications of the tribunal's decision, which underscores the Philippines' rich maritime heritage and indisputable rights over its territorial waters.

He called the ruling a "beacon" guiding nations towards a rules-based international order and expressed gratitude to the international community for their support.

"The victory is proof of our commitment to peaceful dispute resolution and respect for international law, serving as a reminder that respect for sovereignty is a foundation of peace and unity," he said.

The ordinance not only commemorates a legal victory but also serves as a call to action for Filipinos to protect and conserve the nation's maritime resources.

Zaballa urged Filipinos to remain steadfast in securing the country's interests in the WPS and to draw inspiration from the international community's support.

Meanwhile, Board Member Rafael Ortega Jr. supplemented Zaballa's efforts by filing a resolution to request legislative and executive actions for nationwide recognition of WPS Victory Day.

Ortega proposed that Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez and Rep. Jose Alvarez introduce a bill in the House of Representatives and that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issue an executive order to solidify the annual celebration.

"This victory is not just for Palawan but for the entire Philippines," Ortega explained.