P12-M fake products netted

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) reported on Tuesday that its operatives confiscated over P12.2 million worth of counterfeit Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works products in a series of raids conducted in Manila, Quezon City, and Paranaque City.

NBI director Jaime B. Santiago urged consumers “to be vigilant and ensure the authenticity of their purchases” by buying only from authorized retailers or official brand stores.

The raids stemmed from complaints filed with the NBI by companies, including Lee Gumgarner Inc. (LBI), the Philippine representative for Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret.

Acting on LBI’s request, the NBI secured search warrants for trademark infringement and executed them in the aforementioned cities. These operations resulted in the seizure of counterfeit Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works products valued at approximately P12,282,500.

In a separate operation, the NBI’s Rizal District Office served search warrants for trademark infringement, unfair competition, and violation of the Intellectual Property Code on establishments in Manila selling counterfeit products of Chinese mobile phone maker Huawei.