New Asian face for Loewe

LOEWE presents Wang Yibo as its new Global Brand Ambassador. A multi-talented actor, singer and motorcycle racer with an international following, Wang Yibo is known for his critically—acclaimed performances in film, TV and music, as well as his unique sense of style. Marking his new global role, Wang Yibo will be attending LOEWE´s upcoming SS25 men’s runway show in Paris.

“I’m so excited that Wang Yibo is joining the LOEWE family. Not only has he achieved global recognition as a singer and dancer, he’s also exploring new territories including acting, motorcycle racing and fashion — we love this multifaceted approach to creativity and how much it resonates with LOEWE’s own prismatic identity,” said creative director Jonathan Anderson.

“For me, LOEWE represents a relentless pursuit of craftsmanship and bold aesthetics. Jonathan Anderson infuses the collections with so much humor from everyday life while drawing inspiration from the art world, which creates a really unique visual language. I’m looking forward to joining LOEWE and creating many more remarkable moments together,” said Wang Yibo.