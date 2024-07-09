NCCA Competitive Grants 2025

PHOTO: (From L-R) David Michael San Juan, Dr. Ivan Anthony S. Henares, Eric B. Zerrudo, Arwin Paul A. Lingat, and Dr. Niles Jordan D. Bries attend the press conference of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) announcing the Competitive Grants Program 2025, amounting to P133 million. The submission deadline is slated for 31 August 2024. The program aims to provide grants to individuals and organizations that significantly contribute to Philippine culture and arts, as authorized by Republic Act 7356. The grants focus on four strategic outcomes: reaffirming Filipino identity, harnessing creativity, establishing inclusive communities, and enhancing culture-responsive governance. The rigorous selection process evaluates proposals based on merit and alignment with the NCCA's priorities, categorized under four Subcommissions | via YUMMIE DINGDING

From left to right: David Michael San Juan, Dr. Ivan Anthony S. Henares, Eric B. Zerrudo, Arwin Paul A. Lingat, and Dr. Niles Jordan D. Bries during the press conferrence of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) announcing the Competitive Grants Program 2025, amounting to P133 million, with a submission deadline of August 31, 2024. Authorized by Republic Act 7356, the program aims to provide grants to individuals and organizations that significantly contribute to Philippine culture and arts. The grants focus on four strategic outcomes: reaffirming Filipino identity, harnessing creativity, establishing inclusive communities, and enhancing culture-responsive governance. The rigorous selection process evaluates proposals based on merit and alignment with the NCCA's priorities, categorized under four Subcommissions. PHOTOS BY YUMMIE DINGDING YUMMIE DINGDING