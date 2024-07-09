NBI ARRESTS ONE FOR P200M INVESTMENT SCAM

In line with the directive of National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director JUDGE JAIME B. SANTIAGO (Ret.) to intensify the NBI's campaign against "Online Fraud", operatives of NBI - Western Mindanao Regional Office (NBI-WEMRO) arrested ROSEMARIE GUZMAN y ALVAREZ in Delfin Albano, Isabela by virtue of three (3) Warrants of Arrest for violation of R.A. No. 8799 (The Securities Regulation Code) with no bail recommended; violation of R.A. No. 9160 (Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2001) with no bail recommended; and violation of Article 315 of the Revised Penal Code (Syndicated Estafa), as amended by R.A. No. 10951, with no bail recommended.

NBI Director Santiago said that Guzman, through social media platforms, enticed readers/followers to invest in their "Meat Shop Business" named SilverLion Livestock Trading Corporation, Zamboanga City, with a promised "Return on Investment" (ROI) of 40% per month. Guzman's group was able to solicit Php200,000,000.00 from unsuspecting investors in Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-tawi.

Verification made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Zamboanga Field Office, revealed that SilverLion Livestock Trading Inc. was registered with the SEC but failed to secure a "Secondary License" to legalize their investment solicitation from the public.

On July 6, 2024, armed with three (3) Warrants of Arrest, operatives of NBI-WEMRO, in coordination with NBI-Alaminos and under the direct supervision of NBI Director Santiago, arrested Guzman in her residence at Delfin Albano, Isabela. Guzman will be transferred from Delfin Albano, Province of Isabela to Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur to face the charges against her. Guzman's co-accused, Ryan Cagod Ladoing, the alleged mastermind in the investment scam, is now under detention by the BJMP in Iloilo.

NBI Director Santiago commended the operatives of NBI-WEMRO for intensifying their campaign against Online Fraud and warned the public to be vigilant against so-called online investments through social media or the internet.