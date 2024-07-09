Nancy Binay files ethics complaint against Alan Cayetano

Senator Nancy Binay on Monday filed an ethics complaint against Senator Alan Peter Cayetano after they engaged in a heated argument during last week’s inquiry on the supposed increase in budget for the new Senate building project.

In her 15-page complaint letter, Binay cited Cayetano’s violation of Sections 93 and 94, Rule XXXIV of the Rules of the Senate, prohibiting unparliamentary acts and language.

During the Senate’s Committee on Accounts on 3 July, Cayetano accused Binay of disturbing the hearing when the latter insisted that the P23 billion project cost, as claimed by Senate President Francis Escudero, did not exist from the Department of Public Works and Highways' document.

“Mr. Chair, can I just hear from the DPWH—on your end—does P21 billion exist? Yes or no,” Binay asked DPWH.

Cayetano cut Binay. “It was stated in the presentation.”

“That’s my only question. Yes or No. Can they answer? Does the amount of P23 billion exist in your documents?,” Binay asked.

“There is none,” DPWH Undersecretary Emil Sadain told Binay.

“Thank you, Mr. Chairman. I made my point. There's no such thing as P23 billion sa DPWH. Thank you, Mr. Chair,” Binay told Cayetano after Sadain’s response.

Binay then walked out of the hearing room.

“Paulit-ulit na tayo kanina pa na P21.7 billion. Nabuang ka na 'day. Tapusin natin nang maayos 'to. Senado to ng Pilipinas. Hindi ito palengke (We have been saying over P21.7 billion over and over again. You've lost of your mind. Let's finish this properly. This is the Senate of the Philippines. It's not a market),” Cayetano said after Binay went out the room.

Rule XXXIV Section 93 states that acts and language that offend a senator or any public institution are considered unparliamentary.

Also, Section 94 prohibits senators' use of "offensive or improper language against another senator or against any public institution.”

In her complaint, Binay said Cayetano made “false and slanderous imputations against her” In violation of Article 358 of the Revised Penal Code, and abused his rights as chairman of the committee on accounts in violation of Article 19 of the Civil Code.

She added Cayetano failed to abide by the ethical standards for lawyers under the Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability.

Binay lamented Cayetano violated the Magna Carta of Women for telling her "Nabuang ka na, ‘Day.”

Recalling the incident, Binay said Cayetano demonstrated improper and offensive presiding over the hearing.

Stressing that she wanted to“ stick” on the issue of the new senate building project, Binay lamented Cayetano’s conduct during the inquiry was “unbecoming of a public officer and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of service.”

“At the end of the day, we want to be vindicated that he committed something wrong during the hearing that does not reflect as senator or lawyer,” she said.

"Nabitawan na 'yung mga ganoong salita. Babalikan ko 'yung nangyari sa amin nu'ng 2015, parang that time, pinalipas ko na lang, pinalampas ko na lang. This time around parang 'di na ako papayag na gawin niya ulit 'yung paninira na ginawa niya,”s he added.

The Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges is mandated to discuss all matters relating to the conduct, rights, privileges, safety, dignity, integrity, and reputation of the Senate and its members.