MORE invests P115-M for Panay's first power control system 

ILOILO CITY — MORE Electric and Power Corp., the exclusive electricity provider in Iloilo City owned by the group of businessman Enrique K. Razon, Jr., poured in P115 million to build Panay Island’s first-ever centralized power control system.

MORE Power President and Chief Executive Officer Roel Z. Castro said the new facility responds to the urgent need for real-time power system monitoring to improve supply reliability for households and businesses.

According to Castro, the investments cover the expenses for building the Control Center, the SCADA system, Fiber Optics, and Point-to-Point Communication to other substations.

Although MORE Power has not yet completed the entire facility, he said the company aims to finish it before the end of the year.

The MORE Power Control Center can operate and monitor operations in real-time, not just in Iloilo and Panay but also in future MORE Power operating areas.

Among others, it can remotely control circuit breakers and switches of all substations—eliminating the need for manual intervention and allowing personnel to focus on more critical roles.

Meanwhile, the SCADA system combines software, hardware, and intelligent programming that monitors, controls, records data, and forecasts MORE Power's system.

It helps automate data recording of voltage, current, frequency, and power at millisecond intervals.

Hundreds of data points are consolidated, analyzed, and presented in a simplified report that informs operators about the system's state, normal or critical.

According to MORE Power, automating this process from detection to reporting significantly minimizes manual processes, reducing the time required by over 90 percent.

“For every round of interruption, we know how many customers are affected,” Castro said.

The SCADA System is integrated with the Helpline, automatically notifying the Control Center of each ticket that needs to be resolved, including the nature of the complaint and other necessary data for complete resolution.

MORE Power led a facility tour among participants of the 16th Media Seminar hosted by the United States Embassy in the Philippines.

To date, the company has 96,705 active customers across its 78.3-square-meter franchise area.