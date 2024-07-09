Miru reiterates commitment to honest, fair elections

South Korean firm Miru Systems on Tuesday reiterated its commitment to an honest, efficient, and fair 2025 poll.

In a statement, Miru Systems stressed its focus on delivering “the best possible automated system that will fit the needs of the Filipino people.”

The election firm made the remark amid false allegations that have recently been circulated online.

“We have always acted in good faith and have proven the quality of both the machines themselves and our capacity to deliver all requirements on time through several public demonstrations, and will continue to show transparency as we move forward with our responsibility for the upcoming election,” Miru Systems said.

It also noted that it has provided a comprehensive tour of its manufacturing plant in South Korea to Comelec officials, election watchdogs such as National Citizens' Movement for Free Elections and Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting, IT stakeholders, and the media.

In February, Comelec awarded the contract for the 2025 midterm elections’ vote-counting machines to Miru Systems. The contract, valued at P17.9 billion, is below the allocated budget of P18.8 billion.

The agreement includes the provision of 110,000 automated counting machines, 104,345 ballot boxes, 2,200 consolidation and canvassing system servers/laptops and printers, and the printing of 73,851,934 ballots and related materials.