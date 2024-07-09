Marina execs haled before Ombudsman over China ‘spies’

A group of seafarers filed a complaint with the Office of the Ombudsman on Tuesday against several high-ranking officials of the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina), accusing them of grave misconduct, abuse of authority, violations of anti-graft laws, and favoring foreign entities over Filipino stakeholders.

Engineer Nelson P. Ramirez, United Filipino Seafarers (UFS) chairman emeritus, said their complaint alleges that “the officials approved the issuance and extension of Special Permits for foreign dredgers, predominantly Chinese, beyond the two-year limit stipulated in Marina Circular 04-11, without proper legal basis, thereby bypassing established regulatory procedures and favoring foreign entities over local maritime stakeholders.”

Ramirez tagged the China Communication and Construction Company (CCCC) as one of the shipping firms allegedly allowed to operate beyond the permit limit, even in waters near the headquarters or offices of the Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Navy and the US Embassy.

“These ships must have been serving as the real spies docked in our waters for so long, pretending to be in front of vital government agencies and foreign embassies. They’re not in Porac or Tarlac, they’re in Manila Bay,” Ramirez said.

In referencing Porac or Tarlac, Ramirez was alluding to Chinese nationals suspected of serving as spies or “sleeper cells” while working in Philippine Overseas Gaming Operator companies.

The complaint named respondents Sonia B. Malaluan, current Marina administrator; Hernani Fabia, former administrator; Atty. Jabeth Dacanay, former chief of staff; Atty. Marc Pascua, NCR-Marina director; and Atty. Rowena Hubilla, director of Marina-Domestic Shipping Office.

The UFS alleged that the officials bypassed regulations by extending permits without formally amending circulars and that a mere advisory cannot amend Marina Circular 2011-04.

The complaint further accused the respondents of causing substantial financial losses for the government through uncollected penalties and improper classification of dredgers, allegedly enriching foreign vessel owners at the expense of the local maritime industry.