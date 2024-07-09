Marikina Shoe Museum hosts Liza, Imelda

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and her mother-in-law, former First Lady Imelda Marcos, visited the historic Marikina Shoe Museum on Monday.

The museum, which holds approximately 800 pairs from Imelda Marcos’ famed shoe collection, has recently undergone a significant upgrade overseen by Marikina City Mayor Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro. The enhancements aim to enrich the visitor experience and ensure the preservation of the valuable artifacts for future generations.

Marikina First District Representative Marjorie Ann “Maan” Teodoro warmly greeted the First Lady and the former first lady at the museum, where she led them on a tour of the newly rehabilitated facility. The tour highlighted not only the expansive shoe collection but also the historical significance of each pair.

Mayor Teodoro emphasized the museum’s importance as a cultural landmark, stating, “This museum is more than just a collection of footwear; it embodies the artistry and craftsmanship of the Filipino people. It stands as a testament to our rich history and our ongoing journey as a nation.”

Imelda Marcos is known globally for her extensive shoe collection, which has become her legacy.

Mayor Teodoro underscored the museum’s significance to Marikina City, known as the Shoe Capital of the Philippines.

“The Marikina Shoe Museum is the cornerstone of our community. Through these renovations, we aim to provide a more immersive and educational experience for all visitors, showcasing the pride and craftsmanship of Marikina’s shoemakers,” he said.

In another development, the First Lady met Kris Aquino’s children, Josh and Bimby, who dropped by her office to give pasalubongs.

In a photo posted on Instagram and Facebook, the First Lady can be seen standing in between the Aquino brothers, with Josh’s arms linked with hers.

“Thank you Bimby and Josh for dropping by. It was so nice to see you guys after all these years,’’ Araneta-Marcos wrote on Facebook.

Josh, who has been residing in Tarlac, the Aquino hometown, was also reunited with younger brother Bimby, who recently arrived from the United States to finish his studies here.

Kris, the youngest daughter of the late democracy icons former senator Ninoy Aquino and former president Cory Aquino, stayed in the United States for treatments related to multiple autoimmune disorders.

She is also the younger sister of the second former president, the late President Benigno Simeon “Noynoy” Aquino III.

Together, the Aquinos and Marcoses have lengthy history; Ninoy has been a prominent opposition voice against the late former president Ferdinand Marcos Sr., the father-in-law of President Marcos.

On the Araneta side, Kris is reportedly close to her godmother, Judy Araneta, aunt of former senator Mar Roxas and the First Lady.

Cory Aquino’s brother, Pedro Cojuangco — who was the former president of the First United Bank (now United Coconut Planters Bank) — is married to Rosario Cacho, a relative of the first lady’s mother.