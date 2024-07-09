Marcos to Palaro bets: Showcase your talents

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday urged the young athletes joining the 2024 Palarong Pambansa to showcase their talent and embody the Filipino spirit of perseverance.

The Chief Executive said this as he graced the opening of the 64th Palarong Pambansa in Cebu, where thousands of delegation members from the 19 regions and teams are expected to play at the Cebu City Sports Complex.

"It is your moment to shine. Let this serve as your training ground," Marcos said.

“It is your moment to shine and participate actively, play with pride, tenacity, and integrity, and show the Filipinos’ indomitable character and grace in defeat. I congratulate you all in advance," Marcos added.

He called on the athletes to display the "unwavering spirit" and "graciousness in defeat" that Filipinos are known for.

While acknowledging the competitive nature of the games, the President assured the athletes that they are already champions "in the hearts and minds" of their families and communities.

President Marcos also expressed gratitude to coaches, education officials, and local government for their contributions to the event.

He commended the people of Cebu for their hospitality and "remarkable" efforts in organizing the Palarong Pambansa in a short timeframe.

The President ended his speech with a call for unity, stating that competition will ultimately strengthen the nation and lead to a "brighter future" for sports and the Philippines.

Vice President and outgoing Department of Education Secretary Sara Duterte, who did not grace the inaugurals, praised all the players, coaches, and even teachers for their efforts to make this annual multi-sports event for grade-schoolers stand.

"To our athletes, here you will not go home defeated — because your participation in our competitions is already a victory for each one of you," said Duterte.

"May you carry with you the lessons of friendship, discipline, perseverance, and resilience in the fulfillment of your dreams," she added.