Makati Columbarium inaugurated

The local government of Makati City has recently inaugurated the new Makati Columbarium which is intended exclusively for Makati residents.

No less than Makati City Mayor Abby Binay and Makati Representatives Luis Campos and Romulo Peña officially opened the facility built on donated land from the Ayala Group of Companies.

“The cremation process will be subsidized in addition to the existing legal discounts for senior citizens,” Binay said in an interview.

Located at the corner of Kalayaan Avenue and Nicanor Garcia Street in Barangay Valenzuela, the Makati Columbarium offers affordable and convenient memorialization services with a focus on sustainability.

“Finally, Makati residents have a dignified and affordable place to lay their loved ones to rest,” Binay said. “The Makati Columbarium offers competitive rates, promoting safety, convenience, and environmental responsibility.”

The city government will further subsidize cremation services, making them significantly cheaper than those offered by private columbariums and crematoriums in Metro Manila.