The faint glow emanating from a single flicker of light can penetrate and dispel even the deepest darkness. Consider the impact of brighter and massive light in improving visibility, significantly influencing people’s lives, and highlighting the critical role of energy access in shaping the future course of the Philippines.

It’s a race against time. As of the latest count, over two million households nationwide still lack access to electricity. By the end of March this year, the total household electrification level was 93.12 percent.

The Department of Energy (DoE) estimates that it would take as much as P72 billion for the Philippines’ total electrification program to reach households nationwide.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wants the country to be 100-percent electrified by 2028. Of course, there is still time to accelerate progress toward universal energy access, bridge the urban-rural electrification gap, and uplift millions of Filipinos’ living standards.

A DoE and Philippine Statistics Authority study showed that total electrification could have a staggering economic impact of P315 billion, equivalent to about 1.8 percent of the country’s gross domestic product or GDP. It is not just about light; it’s about economic growth and prosperity.

Energy Undersecretary Rowena Cristina Guevarra says that if you increase electricity availability from 0 to 8 hours, a household’s income and expenditures will increase by about 17 percent. If you go from 8 to 16 hours, the income and expenses will increase by about 33 percent.

Thus, increasing access to electricity for 16 to 24 hours would increase household incomes by 49.4 percent and expenditures by 52.2 percent, she adds.

Last week, the DoE presented all these numbers to the Department of Finance (DoF) and the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) for their consideration.

The substantial funding requirement means channeling resources toward initiatives that promote energy equity, economic empowerment, and social progress.

It reflects the magnitude of the electrification challenge and the imperative to address energy poverty as a fundamental aspect of national development.

It underscores the significance of investing in energy infrastructure, renewable energy deployment, and inclusive electrification strategies to extend the benefits of modern energy services to all segments of society.

The government and all relevant stakeholders should carefully deliberate on the funding requirements for achieving total electrification, including the multifaceted impact of this goal, including its effects on economic development, public health, education, and environmental sustainability.

Beyond the monetary investment, total electrification can unlock new opportunities for economic growth, improve healthcare and education services, enhance agricultural productivity, and foster inclusive development.

The process of electrification involves more than just addressing energy needs. It encompasses a wide range of aspects crucial to societal progress. Therefore, directing resources towards electrification signifies a strategic investment in the nation’s future development and prosperity.

Total electrification aligns with the broader global agenda of achieving energy access for all, contributing to the Philippines’ commitment to sustainable development and climate action.

Addressing the funding gap for total electrification should prompt a holistic evaluation of policy frameworks, regulatory measures, and innovative financing mechanisms to optimize resource utilization and attract private sector participation.

Collaborative partnerships between the government, private sector, and civil society can harness diverse expertise and resources to effectively deploy the allocated funds, ensuring that electrification initiatives are efficient, impactful, and aligned with the needs of local communities.

Ultimately, it’s not just about light; it’s about transfer action. By prioritizing the allocation of resources towards total electrification, the Philippines can make transformative strides towards universal electrification, equitable development, and sustainable progress. This is an opportunity to embark on a more inclusive, empowered, and electrified future for all its citizens.

As the total electrification program forges ahead, it continues illuminating pathways for progress, resilience, and prosperity across the archipelago.

Above all, it symbolizes hope and the ability to find light even under challenging circumstances.

By prioritizing electrification, the nation can stimulate jobs creation, drive entrepreneurship, and lay the groundwork for a more resilient and sustainable economy.

For feedback, text to 09451450681 or email at cynchdb@gmail.com