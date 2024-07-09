La Salle stars sparkle in PVL draft

De La Salle University remains a hotbed of topnotch talents as proven by the number of its players selected including the top four overall picks in the highly successful first-ever Premier Volleyball League Rookie Draft on Monday night at the Novotel in Cubao, Quezon City.

Middle blocker Thea Gagate emerged as the No. 1 overall pick by Zus Coffee in the historic event that saw 23 out of the 47 aspirants chosen by the 12 participating clubs in the Draft that went four rounds deep.

The 6-foot-2 Alas Pilipinas standout had been the presumptive top choice since declaring for the Draft.

The green and white banner shone brightly on the formal occasion that featured the hopefuls all glammed up as Gagate’s teammates Leila Cruz, Julia Coronel and Maicah Larroza — all instrumental in the Ramil de Jesus-mentored squad’s title conquest in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines last year — were selected in the next three picks.

Cruz, who has already recovered from a knee injury that forced her to sit out her final season with La Salle, strengthened Capital1’s wing spot, setter Coronel went to Galeries Tower while Larroza joined Farm Fresh where she will reunite with another former Lady Spiker Jolina dela Cruz.

“It’s just a great feeling to see my teammates get chosen right away in this Draft and I’m really hoping that they get to shine in the teams that they are in, the teams that we are all in right now,” Coronel said.

La Salle products have been successful in the pros with the likes of Aby Marano, Michele Gumabao, Ara Galang, Mika Reyes, Kim Fajardo, Kim Kianna Dy, Dawn Macandili-Catindig, Majoy Baron and Des Cheng becoming household names and vital cogs in their respective clubs.

These top-caliber players speak volumes about the Lady Spikers’ volleyball program under the decorated tactician De Jesus.

“We all know the system of Coach Ramil. For how many years now, it has been proven and tested. So, it’s a great feeling to see my teammates (get drafted),” Coronel, La Salle’s former captain, said.

Giliana Torres, who was in La Salle’s Team B, was selected in the third round by the Solar Spikers as the 20th overall pick.

Meanwhile, Adamson University had seven products drafted and finding new homes in the pro ranks.

Lucille Almonte was the fifth pick by Nxled and was joined in the PVL by teammates Rochelle Lalongisip, Angelica Alcantara, Karen Verdeflor, AA Adolfo, Sharya Ancheta and Nikka Yandoc.

Lalongisip went to Cignal as the seventh overall pick followed by Alcantara to PLDT, Verdeflor to Chery Tiggo, Adolfo to Petro Gazz, Sharya Ancheta was the 13th overall pick by Zus Coffee and was joined by Yandoc in the Thunderbelles as 19th pick.

University of the Philippines’ Steph Bustrillo was named sixth pick overall by Akari while Jewel Encarnacion joined Galeries Tower as 15th pick; Arellano University’s Lorraine Pecana, Donnalyn Paralejas and Dodee Batindaan went to Choco Mucho (11th overall), Petro Gazz (18th) and Galeries Tower (21st), respectively; Ateneo de Manila University’s Roma Mae Doromal was picked by Capital1 as 14th overall; University of Santo Tomas’ Pierre Abella landed at Farm Fresh (16th)’ University of Perpetual Help System Dalta’s Razel Aldea joined Nxled (17th); while University of the East’s Jenina Zeta was picked 22nd overall by Zus Coffee.

Creamline chose Filipino-Canadian libero Aleiah Torres from Brock University as its lone pick at 12th overall while University of San Jose-Recoletos Danivah Aying was the only homegrown player from a non-UAAP and -NCAA school that was selected in the Draft as the 23rd and last pick overall of Galeries Tower.

The remaining 24 undrafted aspirants will become free agents and can be signed by any team still looking for players.

All drafted players are expected to sign deals with their respective clubs before the start of the Reinforced Conference on 16 July.