HYBE to create Team Korea's official light stick for Paris Olympics

HYBE is set to debut Team Korea’s light stick at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

In March, HYBE signed an MOU with the Korea Sports Council to enhance both domestic and international cheering culture and promote Korean culture during the Olympics.

Under this agreement, according to SOOMPI report, HYBE will provide around 5,000 light sticks developed with their technology, collaborate with HYBE artists on cheering content, offer content from HYBE labels’ artists at Korea House in Paris, and produce official Team Korea merchandise.

The light stick will come in two versions: TEAM KOREA OFFICIAL LIGHT STICK for the general public and TEAM KOREA OFFICIAL DIGITAL FLAG for athletes.

Moreover, SEVENTEEN’s unit group BSS will participate in a cheering challenge for Team Korea to boost excitement.

Their challenge video, featuring the song “Fighting,” will be released on social media, including the Korea Sports Council’s Instagram, on 10 July.

Following this, relay challenge videos from Korean national team players will be posted.