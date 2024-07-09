GTBA backs ‘nomad visa’ push for tourism boost

The Global Tourism Business Association has thrown its support for proposals to have the Philippines join the growing list of countries offering ‘nomad visas’ as a means to boost tourism.

The push for Philippine-issued nomad visas has gained some momentum after President Bongbong Marcos ordered the drafting of an executive order for its immediate implementation without tax incentives. A pilot country for the initiative will also be selected.

This was upon the recommendation of the Private Sector Advisory Council for Tourism (PSAC-Tourism) to attract long-stay foreign visitors.

GTBA President Michelle Taylan said efforts to explore visa options to meet targeted demographics is a welcome move for travel and tourism. The association thanked PSAC-Tourism for leading the way in pushing for nomad visas.

Currently, over 50 countries are offering some form of remote work visa to cater to skilled professionals and entrepreneurs looking to scale business.

“We’ve got Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia offering this type of visa, and the Philippines needs to stay competitive to attract digital nomads,” Taylan said.

“This also brings us a lot of opportunities to expand the tourism job market and help small scale businesses with more long-term visitors coming in.”

Economic boost

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of remote and flexible work arrangements has been reflected in many countries across the globe. This has paved the way for digital nomad visas to gain popularity and demand.

“We can use countries like Japan as a blueprint. They are currently working on turning themselves into a digital nomad hub and are reaping the benefits of bigger spending from visa holders,” Taylan said.

The GTBA president notes the positive impact long-stay visitors have on the housing and rental market, as well as the more streamlined application process. Documents required usually include proof of work or employment and a specific monthly income.

Security and infra concerns

Despite its promise, challenges in implementing the nomad visa remain, primarily on the issues of security and infrastructure. High-speed and reliable internet connectivity across the Philippines remains crucial in attracting digital nomads.

There is also the issue of security being raised, with the government currently facing problems on the entry of illegal foreign nationals, who have become embroiled in criminal activities domestically.

Philippine officials hope to sort through these challenges while lawmakers work on passing a measure on nomad visas. House Bill 8165 seeks to grant a 12-month stay to foreigners employed abroad, which can be renewed for another 12 months.

For GTBA, the policy on issuing nomad visas should be well-refined and thoroughly scrutinized.

“We do not want any missteps so we encourage our leaders to take the time to seal proof this measure. We can also start small and work our way up in granting longer stays,” Taylan said.

“But essentially, we welcome the initial efforts for a Philippine nomad visa which can help us stay at par with other countries in this digital age,” she said.