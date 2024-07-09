Go refutes ‘rehashed, fabricated allegations’

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go firmly asserted his steadfast commitment to public service and strict adherence to the rule of law in fulfilling his mandate amid allegations filed against him and former President Rodrigo Duterte.

“For provincial folks like us, Former President Duterte and I take care of our names. Our consciences are clear because we have delicadeza,” Go said.

The claims, filed by former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV with the Department of Justice (DoJ), suggest Go had involvement in the government contracts awarding during and even before the Duterte administration, purportedly to benefit companies linked to the Senator’s family. Go asserted that the former senator’s false accusations are politically motivated.

“First of all, we know that it’s election season now. It has been a tradition to color somebody black for them to look immaculate. As for me, my conscience is clear,” Go began in an ambush interview on Monday, 8 July.

In his earlier statement, Go also acknowledged the repetitive nature of the claims since this is essentially the same accusation hurled against him before.

Meanwhile, to bring essential public services closer to the Filipino people, Go also Monday personally spearheaded the inauguration of the Super Health Center in Tingloy, Batangas, and assisted the town’s impoverished residents.

In his speech, Go expressed his joy and satisfaction at the establishment of the Super Health Center, highlighting its critical role in serving the community of Tingloy which is geographically isolated from the mainland.

During his visit, Go was officially recognized as an adopted son of Tingloy, Batangas, an honor bestowed on him by the local government in recognition of his significant contributions to the community.

Already an adopted son of CALABARZON region and having familial roots in Batangas as a Tesoro, Go, visibly moved by the recognition, addressed the community, emphasizing his commitment to continue supporting the town.