Gilas girls beat Thais, bag 2nd win

Gilas Pilipinas Women picked up its second win following a 68-58 victory over Thailand in the 43rd William Jones Cup at the Xinzhuang Gymnasium in New Taipei, Taiwan last Tuesday.

The Philippines now holds a 2-2 win-loss record after bouncing back from a heartbreaking 83-85 loss to Japan.

After a rollercoaster first half, Gilas Women broke the game wide open as they dropped a sizzling 13-0 rally at the start of the third quarter that turned a slim 27-24 lead into a 40-24 advantage.

The Philippines utilized its size and shooting by grabbing 63 rebounds and unloading 10 triples against the Thais.

Jack Animam led the pack with a double-double game of 10 points and 15 rebounds while both Naomi Panganiban and Camille Nolasco scored nine points each as the Philippines surpassed its pitiful 1-4 record last year.

Sasiporn Wongtapha fired 18 points and nine rebounds for the Thais, who dropped to a 2-2 slate.

The Philippines will face Chinese Taipei A on Wednesday at 7 p.m. to wrap up its campaign in this tourney that serves as a buildup for the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Pre-Qualifying Tournament in Kigali on 19 August, where it will face Brazil, Hungary and Senegal in the preliminary round.