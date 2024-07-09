Gensan shines in Fiscal Performance awards

GENERAL Santos City — Proving that the city is truly the home of champions, the city government recently bested other highly urbanized cities in Region 12 in the recently concluded Fiscal Performance Assessment and Awarding CY 2023 by the Bureau of Local Government Finance Regional Office 12 (BLGF 12) held at the Hotel de Viajera, Koronadal City, South Cotabato.

The BLGF 12 announced that General Santos City topped other highly urbanized cities in the region, in terms of its Taxable Assessed Value, Nominal Collection, and Lowest National Tax Allocation Dependency Rate.

Gensan also came In second place in terms of Year-on-Year (2022-2023) Growth Rate of Taxable and Exempt Real Property Units, and Collection Efficiency; and was in third place on Local Sources Revenue Year-on-Year Growth 2022-2023.

City Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao personally received the awards on Monday, hoping that there will be more accolades coming for the city.

It is said that the Fiscal Performance Assessment can greatly contribute to the criteria set by the Department of the Interior and Local Government in securing a top spot of the Seal of Good Local Governance, which unfortunately the city did not meet last year.