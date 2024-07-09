Felip releases ‘7sins’ album

Felip pushes his artistry with 7sins.

While not religion-centric, the newest album acknowledges human shortcomings by taking listeners on a journey of honesty and acceptance about unsaid feelings and emotions, thus embracing one’s true self.

7sins is composed of nine songs, with “envy” as the title/focus track. The album will also be released on Felip’s YouTube channel. Other songs represent other sins such as wrath, greed and pride. It ends with a track called “ache,” which is about redemption and acknowledgment.

Despite being busy with SB19 engagements, shoots and projects, Felip persevered and took a hands-on approach to writing, creating and producing his album. The album took seven months of work to write, record and mix, with late-night sessions with Luke April of PLAYERTWO and Isagani Palabyab.

7sins also features collaborations with artist Belgian-Filipino Cyra Gwynth, whom Felip looks up to as an artist. He and his producer felt it was an interesting and good blend to create a song or two together. Cyra Gwynth wrote “greed,” an emotional song about loving the wrong person that will resonate with a lot of listeners, she also co-wrote and features in the song, “lust.” Listeners also got another collaboration with Warner Music Philippines artist PLAYERTWO for the song “gluttony.” Felip previously collaborated with him on the songs “FLYYY” and “Pagdali.”

The album release will lead to Felip’s solo concert, 7sins the Album Concert on 27 July. It will be held at the Space at OneAyala. Fans will see and feel a lot of his influence, style, and artistry in the album and during the concert.

Superior pass tickets, valued at P10,000 each, were sold out within two minutes of the ticket sale last 24 June. Each Superior Pass ticket comes with priority entry, stage tour, post-show send-off and 7sins exclusive merch and freebies. Last few gen ad tickets are still available at felip.helixpay.ph and are expected to be sold out before the concert.