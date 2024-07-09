DSWD warns vs online scammers

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Tuesday urged the public to be cautious and avoid social media accounts on platforms like TikTok that falsely promise educational assistance or other aid from the agency.

“We reiterate our call to the public not to engage with social media content that is not from the DSWD’s official accounts,” said DSWD Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao, the agency’s spokesperson.

“These pages and groups spread misinformation to mislead Filipinos and, even worse, collect personal information that scammers can use for theft,” he added.

Dumlao stressed that qualifying for the agency’s financial aid under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program requires an in-person interview and assessment.

“Financial assistance is granted only through the Crisis Intervention Unit/Section at the DSWD Central Office and in all DSWD Field Offices nationwide,” she said.