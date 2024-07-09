DepEd Davao strengthens culture of discipline

DAVAO CITY -— The Department of Education (DepEd)-Davao will begin teaching the Dabawenyo DCplinado program in schools to foster a culture of discipline, respect, and social responsibility among Dabawenyos starting from the youngest members of the community.

The Dabawenyo DCplinado is a banner program of Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, recognizing that it is the Dabawenyo discipline that has taken the city to heights, and was launched during the 87th Araw ng Dabaw.

As part of its implementation, the DCplinado will be taught alongside with the academic subjects.

The modules included in the program are those on Civic Responsibility and Community Engagement; Respect for Laws and Regulations; Cultural Sensitivity and Gender Equality; Personal Discipline and Ethical Division; Information and Digital Ethics; Environmental Stewardship; Culture of Security; and Financial Literacy.

The inclusion of the DCplinado program in schools is anchored on the ordinance implementing the Dabawenyo DCplinado program and integrating the same in the DepEd curriculum passed during the 26th Regular Session of the Davao City Council.