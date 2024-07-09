DA forms technical working group for salt farming research

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. has formed a technical working group (TWG) on the research and promotion of salt farming methodologies and techniques (RPSFMT).

Based on Special Order No. 1012 signed last Friday, 5 July, the TWG on RPSFMT will be responsible for spearheading the development of the latest technology in salt production, encouraging the mechanization of salt production from pre- to post-harvest, and developing technologies that promote alternative methods and cost-effective techniques for salt production.

Included also in the TWG tasks are recommending to the Department of Budget and Management the required yearly appropriations for the plan and implementation of the salt development programs; conducting monitoring and evaluation on the progress of project implementation; recommending relevant policies; serving as resource persons on salt-related topics and expertise; as well as performing other functions as determined by the National Fisheries Research and Development Institute's (NFRDI) executive director and PHilMech director.

Fisheries Postharvest Research and Development Division (FPHRDD) chief, Dr. Ulysses M. Montojo, will lead the TWG, which will be co-chaired by PhilMech-Bioprocess Engineering Division chief, Dr. Andres M. Tuates Jr.

NFRDI Policy, Planning, and Information Division chief Marites B. Chiuco, MSc, on the other hand, will serve as the group's vice chair.

Meanwhile, Gezelle C. Tadifa from the FFPHRDD and Ruth N. Angeles from the PHilMech’s Planning, Monitoring, and Information Technology Division will serve as the group's secretariat.

The TWG members will comprise officials from PhilMech, the DA's Finance and Administrative Division, and the NFRDI’s FPHRDD and Office of the Executive Director. and NFRDI executive director Dr. Lilian C. Garcia, CESO V. PhilMech director, Dr. Dionisio G. Alvindia, will serve as the group’s advisers.

RPSFMT members are entitled to transportation allowances, per diems, and other costs they incur while doing their jobs, which can be charged to the DA's funds as long as they follow the normal rules and procedures for government accounting and auditing.

The order is effective immediately.