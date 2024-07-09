DA adds cheap rice outlets

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has opened three more Kadiwa locations in Metro Manila, expanding the number of customers who can take advantage of the government’s P29 per kilo rice program.

The additional Kadiwa centers were opened in Malabon, Navotas and Nangka, Marikina, according to DA Assistant Secretary for Consumer and Legislative Affairs Genevieve Velicaria-Guevarra.

“We continue to learn from this large-scale trial, particularly on the demand for low-priced rice, [the] amount and source of supply, and [the] logistics needed to sustain this program and expand it across the country,” Guevarra said.

“We are also looking at areas outside Metro Manila where there are plenty of vulnerable households. President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., wants to make sure this program will benefit the most number of Filipinos at the longest time possible,” she added.

Last Friday, 5 July DA initially launched the P29 rice program at 10 Kadiwa sites located in the offices of the Bureau of Animal Industry and National Irrigation Administration in Quezon City, the Bureau of Plant Industry in Manila, Food Terminal Inc. in Taguig City, PhilFIDA in Las Pinas, Caloocan City, Valenzuela City, Barangay Fortune and BF City (BFCT) in Marikina City and San Jose del Monte City in Bulacan.