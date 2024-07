Photos

Columbarium park opens in Makati

LOOK: Makati LGU officials, led by Mayor Abby Binay, have officially opened the new Makati Columbarium Park, featuring environment-friendly facilities. The ceremony was held at Kalayaan Avenue in Makati City on Tuesday, 9 July 2024. The said columbarium, located at the old site of the Makati Catholic Cemetery, consists of two buildings that house a chapel, viewing areas, a cremation area, and over 14 thousand urn vaults. | via KING RODRIGUEZ